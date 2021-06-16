

Ubisoft liet afgelopen zaterdag uitgebreid beelden zien van Rainbow Six Extraction, de game die voorheen bekend stond als Rainbow Six Quarantine. Deze game laat niet bijster lang op zich wachten, want de release staat gepland voor 16 september 2021.

Nog een paar maanden dus, maar de Trophies zijn wel al bekend. Powerpyx heeft een overzicht gepubliceerd van alle Trophies die in de game te verzamelen zijn, maar helaas zijn de waardes nog niet bekend. Het is dus onduidelijk wat de verdeling tussen brons, zilver en goud precies is.

Slap Fight

-Hit 3 enemies with melee attacks.

Vertigo

-Stun 200 enemies.

Boom

-Kill 50 enemies with explosive gadgets or abilities.

Eagle Eye

-Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech.

Stayin’ Alive

-Revive 3 allies.

Keep ‘Em Comin’

-Kill 6 different enemies in a row.

Dissected

-Takedown 50 Nests.

Defused

-Takedown 50 Breachers or Bloaters.

Eeeeeeeew

-Kill 75 Sludges with Explosives.

Clear ‘Em Out

-Eliminate 100 Grunts.

Don’t Talk to Rangers

-Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers.

Tidying Up

-Kill 30 Blinding Spores.

No Hugs

-Kill 50 Tormentors without being caught by them.

Defeated

-Kill 5 Smashers with a Takedown.

Regicide

-Kill 25 Apexes.

Reaper

-Kill 30 Sowers.

Adrenaline

-Kill an enemy while prone.

Dark Reflection

-Kill a Protean.

Welcome Home

-Rescue 1 of your Operators.

Unscathed

-Extract from an incursion at 80% health or above after completing all Objectives

Big Apple Calling

-Complete 20 Objectives in New York.

Frisco Bound

-Complete 20 Objectives in San Francisco.

To the North

-Complete 20 Objectives in Alaska.

Consequential

-Complete 20 Objectives in Truth or Consequences.

Unflinching

-Complete the Objective on the third sub-map without falling DBNO 15 times.

To Do

-Complete 5 different Objectives.

High Score

-Earn a score of 55,000 Intel in a single incursion.

Specialist

-Earn 75,000 Intel in Assignment or Crisis incursions.

Mission Probable

-Extract from an Incursion with all Objectives completed and no one MIA.

Out With the Boys

-Complete all Objectives on an Incursion with only male Operators.

Girl’s Night

-Complete all Objectives on an Incursion with only female Operators.

Bigger Kahuna

-Complete all Objectives and extract on 5 Incursions with a level 10 Operator.

Curiouser

-Interact with a Discovery Point

Fieldwork

-Interact with 5 Discovery Points in each Region.

Encyclopedia

-Interact with 100 Discovery Points

It’s All Connected

-Read each Region’s Meta Quest Description.

Major Flex

-Extract from an Incursion after completing all Feats of Arms.

Not Afraid of Goo

-Destroy Sprawl with the React Laser in an Incursion.

Gun Nut

-Equip 15 Weapon Attachments.

Charmed

-Equip a Legendary Charm

Spiffy

-Equip a Uniform on 9 different Operators

Proud Papa

-Equip Headgear on 18 different level 10 Operators.