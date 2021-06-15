

Hoa van ontwikkelaar Skrollcat Studio heeft een releasedatum gekregen. Eind maart werd al duidelijk dat de game voor deze zomer op de agenda stond en daar kan nu ook een definitieve datum aan gegeven worden, Hoa verschijnt namelijk op 24 augustus voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

De game zal voor een bedrag van rond de €15,- verkrijgbaar zijn en een nieuwe trailer toont nogmaals de mooie stijl en sfeer van de game. Hoa is een kalme puzzel platformer die zich kenmerkt door de fijne muziek en naar eigen zeggen relaxte sfeer.

Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Players experience the magic of nature and imagination as they play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began.

Players will need a keen eye and the ability to solve exploration-based puzzles throughout the game. All the while, however, they will be able to relax to the organic rhythm of subtle storytelling and be intrigued by endless wonders. Everyone is encouraged to embrace their inner child, something that is both easier and harder than it may seem.