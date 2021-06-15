

Ubisoft heeft vanmiddag een nieuwe update voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla uitgerold en die komt met een grote nieuwe feature: Mastery Challenge. Met deze toevoeging kunnen spelers op zoek gaan naar shrines die trials aanbieden en dat levert nieuwe missies op om de combat, range en meer te testen. Door hier aan deel te nemen kun je unieke beloningen vrijspelen.

Verder worden er nog wat nieuwe skills toegevoegd en de River Raids worden geoptimaliseerd voor een meer soepele ervaring. Daarnaast brengt deze update een hele hoop fixes voor diverse kleine en grote issues, alsook bugs. De update is op de PlayStation 4 tussen de 5 en 13GB groot, wat afhankelijk is van de regio. Op de PlayStation 5 is de update 5.32GB groot.

Hieronder zoals gebruikelijk alle details van deze nieuwe update.