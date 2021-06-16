

Morgen gaat het vierde seizoen van Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War en Warzone van start. Dit nieuwe seizoen brengt een hoop nieuwe content naar de game, waarover je in dit artikel meer kunt vinden. De update die dit allemaal realiseert is op korte termijn beschikbaar om te pre-loaden, zodat je die morgenochtend gelijk kunt installeren.

Vanzelfsprekend komt deze update met een uitgebreid overzicht aan patch notes en die tref je hieronder. Afgezien van nieuwe toevoegingen worden er namelijk ook de nodige zaken in de game aangepast en geoptimaliseerd, wat de algehele speelervaring uiteraard ten goede moet komen.