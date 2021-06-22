

Knockout City is nu een maand verkrijgbaar en de game kent veel succes, zo hebben maar liefst 5 miljoen mensen de game inmiddels gespeeld. Als je het zelf ook wilt uitproberen, dan kan dat. Knockout City is namelijk via een trial tot level 25 geheel kosteloos speelbaar. Meer informatie daarover kan je hier vinden.

In de tussentijd is ontwikkelaar Velan Studios bezig geweest met een nieuwe update voor de game en die is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden. Deze update richt zich op verschillende aspecten, waaronder potentiële crashoorzaken, wat natuurlijk vervelend kan zijn. Maar dat is dan slechts een element, de update doet nog veel en veel meer.

Hieronder in het overzicht alle informatie met betrekking tot update 1.30. Meer over Knockout City lees je in onze review.