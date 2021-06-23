

Er is weer een nieuwe sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die geeft korting tot maar liefst 60% op diverse games. Hieronder vallen ook games die voor de PlayStation 5 verkrijgbaar zijn, zoals FIFA 21, Outriders en meer.

De aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot 8 juli, dus je hebt rustig de tijd om alle sales even door te spitten. Dat zijn er nogal wat, want ruim 600 games zijn momenteel in de aanbieding en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Om een idee te geven van de variatie hebben we hieronder een greep uit de sales geplaatst.

Outriders – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

FIFA 21 Champions Edition – Van €89,99 voor €24,29

Knockout City – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Knockout City Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

The Crew 2 Standard Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition – Van €89,99 voor €17,99

Mortal Kombat 11 – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath-uitbreiding – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €21,24

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ultimate Edition – Van €114,99 voor €34,49

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €44,99

Persona 5 Royal Persona Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €4,49

Persona 5 Royal – Van €59,99 voor €26,99

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass – Van €24,99 voor €16,74

Assetto Corsa – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Assassin’s Creed 3-pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters – Van €8,99 voor €7,19

Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack – Van €4,99 voor €3,99

The Yakuza Remastered Collection – Van €39,99 voor €24,79

Yakuza 3 Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Batman: Return to Arkham – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Control Standard Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Control Expansion 1 ‘The Foundation’ – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Control Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Control Expansion 2 ‘AWE’ – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Blood & Truth – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Ben 10: Power Trip – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Project CARS 2 – Van €69,99 voor €9,79

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99

Trails of Cold Steel IV: Standard Costume Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Van €29,99 voor €4,79

KNACK – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

