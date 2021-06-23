Call of Duty: Warzone is de afgelopen dagen in het nieuws geweest omdat er wat kleine problemen zijn ontstaan na de start van het vierde seizoen. Allereerst blijkt de LMG MG82 iets te krachtig te zijn, waardoor ontwikkelaar Raven Software zich genoodzaakt voelt om een balansupdate door te voeren. Daarnaast is er een probleem met een deur die bij aanraking direct tot de dood leidt. Beide moeten dankzij deze nieuwe update tot het verleden behoren. De volledige patchnotes lees je hieronder:

GAMEPLAY

Some thoughts on Perks…

We are exploring all avenues in terms of changes to provide ‘fair’ and ‘reactable’ counterplay options to Dead Silence. A decision like this must be made carefully especially considering how it may destabilize other aspects of the game. We cannot promise anything at this moment but as we close in on an appropriate solution, we will share more details. Sit tight.

WEAPONS

Light Machine Guns

MG 82 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29

Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Maximum Damage range decreased by 20%

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2

Upper Chest multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Extremities multiplier decreased from 1 to .9

Vertical and Horizontal Recoil increased

We had envisioned the MG 82 (BOCW) as a short to mid-range Light Machine Gun given its relatively fast handling, mobility, and rate of fire. However, it also retained many powerful LMG traits like damage profile, bullet velocity, and magazine size all while having negligible recoil. These factors in combination created one of the most dominant weapons to land in Verdansk. Do not be deceived by the magnitude of these changes. The damage per magazine and rate of fire is still top tier so we expect the MG 82 to remain viable.

Submachine Guns

Nail Gun (BOCW)

We will be keeping a close eye on the Nail Gun (BOCW). We feel it kills about a bullet faster than we would like. With extremely low rate of fire Weapons, they can be on a razor’s edge of balance wherein missing a single shot can turn an incredibly fast Time to Kill into one of the slowest in its class. This is not the case with the Nail Gun (BOCW) now, but if it required an additional bullet to kill and nothing else changed, it likely would be. So, we may push and pull on some of its functionality to ensure that it fulfills its role as a highly mobile, close range, full-auto dominator that can rival shotgun TTKs but rapidly wanes in efficacy the further enemies are from you. They are just nails after all.

BUG FIXES