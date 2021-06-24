

De ‘Mid-Year’ sale is van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en daarin tref je diverse games tegen een scherpe prijs aan. Zo kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 60% en hieronder vallen ook diverse PlayStation 5 games. Dat is echter niet de enige sale in de PlayStation Store, want er is er stilletjes nog een van start gegaan.

Dat is overigens een oude bekende, want het betreft hier de ‘Games voor nog geen €20,-‘ sale, waardoor elke game niet duurder dan €19,99 geprijsd is. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we hieronder een greep uit het aanbod. Voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

7 Days to Die – Van €34,99 voor €8,74

Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €6,24

LittleBigPlanet 3 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

LEGO The Incredibles – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €26,99 voor €9,44

Tannenberg – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

WW1 Game Series Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €12,24

MotoGP 14 Compact – Van €4,99 voor €0,99

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Space Hulk Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Marooners – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Silence – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

Dead Cells – The Bad Seed – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

RIDE – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

Wizard of Legend – Van €15,99 voor €6,39

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact – Van €9,99 voor €0,99

The Dark Eye: Memoria – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

The Surge – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Moto Racer 4 – Van €39,99 voor €3,99

Detached – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Dangerous Golf – Van €17,99 voor €5,39

The Caligula Effect: Overdose – Swimsuit Bundle – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Gladiator: Blades of Fury – Van €4,49 voor €1,12

Telefrag VR – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Idle Champions: Bruenor-startpakket – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Verdun – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

The Suicide of Rachel Foster – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

LIMBO – Van €8,99 voor €2,24

The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €13,19

Erica – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

What Remains of Edith Finch – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Hellpoint – Van €34,99 voor €19,24

Syberia 3 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Killzone: Shadow Fall – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.