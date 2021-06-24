

Konami heeft uit het niets een open beta voor de nieuwe Pro Evolution Soccer gelanceerd in de PlayStation Store. De uitgever noemt deze game een ‘nieuwe voetbal ervaring’, waarvan de officiële onthulling op 21 juli zal plaatsvinden.

De bedoeling van deze beta/demo is om de stabiliteit en de connectie kwaliteit van de servers te testen tijdens online wedstrijden. Deze ervaring is van 24 juni – vandaag dus – tot 8 juli beschikbaar en je kunt deze hier in de PlayStation Store vinden.

Niks vanuit deze speelmogelijkheid zal overdraagbaar zijn naar de uiteindelijke game en Konami benadrukt dat alles nog ‘werk in progressie’ is, dus de uiteindelijke kwaliteit zal (flink) kunnen verschillen. Hieronder wat algemene opmerkingen vanuit Konami over deze beta/demo.