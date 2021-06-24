Konami heeft uit het niets een open beta voor de nieuwe Pro Evolution Soccer gelanceerd in de PlayStation Store. De uitgever noemt deze game een ‘nieuwe voetbal ervaring’, waarvan de officiële onthulling op 21 juli zal plaatsvinden.
De bedoeling van deze beta/demo is om de stabiliteit en de connectie kwaliteit van de servers te testen tijdens online wedstrijden. Deze ervaring is van 24 juni – vandaag dus – tot 8 juli beschikbaar en je kunt deze hier in de PlayStation Store vinden.
Niks vanuit deze speelmogelijkheid zal overdraagbaar zijn naar de uiteindelijke game en Konami benadrukt dat alles nog ‘werk in progressie’ is, dus de uiteindelijke kwaliteit zal (flink) kunnen verschillen. Hieronder wat algemene opmerkingen vanuit Konami over deze beta/demo.
- Only a limited number of teams are available to play during this test. Each team has a squad of 22 players, chosen according to how many matches they appeared in and their total match play time.
- You do not need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to participate in online multiplayer games for this test.
- Cross-generation play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is available.
- Cross-gen multiplayer games between Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are available.
- This game is currently under development, so unexpected errors, such as crashes, may occur.
- We may need to perform unscheduled maintenance during the test.
- In order to participate in the test, you must agree to the Terms of Use inside the game.
- Game data from this test cannot be carried over to the official launch version.
- You will not be able to play the beta test version of this game once the test period has ended.
Ziet er nog niet best uit…. Dit zou voor mij de reden worden om een PS5 te halen, maar als ik dit zie wacht ik nog wel even.
@Anoniem-8357: “The purpose of this beta test is to evaluate the quality of the online matchmaking and connection to the servers. Please note that gameplay mechanics, balancing, animations and graphics are all under development and will be improved before the official launch.“ Je hoeft dus niet bang te zijn! Deze test gaat puur over een test van online verbinding.