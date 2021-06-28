Het tragische verhaal van Tanjiro en Nezuko vormt de basis van de enorm populaire manga- en animereeks Demon Slayer, oftewel Kimetsu no Yaiba. Het was dan ook geen verrassing toen werd aangekondigd dat er ook een game zou volgen, die hierop gebaseerd is. Intussen weten we al dat die game ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles’ zal heten én die komt in de loop van dit jaar nog naar de PS4 en PS5 in het Westen.

Pre-orders voor de game zijn nu live in de PlayStation Store: je kan de standaard versie voor €59.99 aanschaffen, of je kiest voor de digitale deluxe editie, die je €69.99 kost en heel wat extra’s oplevert. Denk hierbij bijvoorbeeld aan extra personages, in-game kostuums en een aangepast PS4-thema.

Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de nieuwste trailer om heel wat gameplay te bekijken. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles verschijnt op 15 oktober bij ons.

Become the blade that destroys demons!

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.

A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

The Hinokami Chronicles is a spectacular arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that lets players relive the memorable moments of “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” and “Mugen Train Arc.”

Follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.

Key Features