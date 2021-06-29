

Over een paar weken scheurt F1 2021 de winkels binnen en in voorbereiding op de release heeft Codemasters nu de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht en daaruit blijkt dat de platinum niet per se heel moeilijk is, maar wel veel tijd kost.

Dat zit hem voornamelijk in de multiplayer, waarbij een Trophy vraagt om 100 online races te rijden. Dat zal dus even duren en buiten dat zijn het merendeel van de Trophies op de singleplayer gericht, waaronder een paar op de Braking Point modus. Dit is een nieuwe verhalende modus in F1 2021.

Platinum

Epic Racer

-You did it!

Goud

World Champion

-Win the F1 Drivers’ Championship

Constructors Champion

-Win the F1 Constructors Championship

Zilver

The End

-Complete Story Mode

The road ahead

-Complete your first race weekend with your own team

A weekend to remember

-Set the fastest lap in all 3 Practice sessions, get pole and win the GP

Positive vibes

-Have more than one Department in a positive morale status

Dedicated to the cause

-Finish 100 races in online multiplayer (excluding career)

Qualifying Master

-Achieve 50 pole positions

Second time around

-Complete a 2nd season of My Team/Driver Career/Two Player Career

Perfect record

-Achieve 1st place for every race in a 10 race season

For the history books

-Reach a Team Acclaim level of 20 in My Team mode

We got ‘em

-Hire an acclaim level 15 or higher Driver in My Team

Brons

The Beginning

-Complete the Prologue

The Incident

-Reach the end of Chapter 6

The Bust Up

-Reach the end of Chapter 10

Go, Team!

-Complete your first session in your My Team car.

In a rush?

-Complete a Practice Programme session using Quick Practice

Start a Two Player Career

-Complete your first race in Two Player Career

Best in session

-Achieve Pole Position after any qualifying session

Go easy on them

-During an interview, your actions lowered the morale of a Department in your Team

Showing huge potential

-Get on the podium

1st of many

-Get 1st on the podium

R&D Lover

-Develop a component in every R&D Department

Multiplayer Victory

-Win your first online race (excluding career)

Multiplayer Fame

-Win 5 online races (excluding career)

Tracked Addiction

-Complete 50 hours of total track time

10 down

-Finish 10 races in online multiplayer (excluding career)

In the multiplayer zone

-Finish 50 races in online multiplayer (excluding career)

Passion of Italy

-Win a single Grand Prix event at Monza as Ferrari or AlphaTauri

Passion of Japan

-Win a GP event at Suzuka with a Honda Power Unit

Passion of Great Britain

-Win a Silverstone GP as Williams, McLaren, Aston Martin, Red Bull or Alpine

Monaco Hero

-Win a 50% distance (or longer) F1 race at Monaco

League Racer

-Complete a League event

Look shifty

-Win a race using manual gearbox.

I like to watch

-Spectate an online race

Strike a pose

-Show off your custom emote on the podium

Mixing it up

-Edit your customisation and complete a online race using it

One for the bank

-Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode

Erase the past

-Use Flashback to rewind time

1 lap is all I need

-Complete 10 One-Shot Qualifying sessions

Highs and Lows

-Win at both Spa-Francorchamps and Sochi Autodrom in Grand Prix.

Clean Me

-Complete 10 Clean Online races (excluding career)

Touring the Americas

-Take a photo in Photo Mode on the USA, Brazil, Mexico & Canada circuits

Early R&D

-Develop first R&D upgrade in any department

Stitch in time

-Adapt an upgrade whilst within its Regulation Change warning period

Overnight parts

-Successfully develop a component using Rush option

Remembering your roots

-Complete a medium length F2 GP event (Feature & Sprint)

Two Player Career Complete!

-Complete a season in Two Player Career

Going to need a bigger cabinet

-Earn 15 Trophies for the Trophy Cabinet

Wet look

-Win a 25% race in wet conditions

F1 2021 is vanaf 16 juli verkrijgbaar voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Meer over de game lees je in onze hands-on preview.