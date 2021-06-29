

Het wordt niet voor niets de beste vriend van de mens genoemd. Honden blijven trouw aan hun baasje tot het bittere einde. En dat einde is gekomen voor River, de hond die we allemaal kennen als Dogmeat uit Fallout 4.

Dit nieuws werd op Twitter gedeeld door de ontwikkelaar Joel Burgess, die zwaar geëmotioneerd was door het verlies en de impact die River had op de mensen van het hele team.

“River attended countless meetings; but not just to be poked, prodded, recorded and filmed as reference – her biggest job was just to BE with the team,” Burgess recalled, adding that he’s heartbroken. “The more they bonded with her, the more they saw Dogmeat as a character – a friend. The Dogmeat team was just a handful of us early on – as River stole hearts around the studio, however, more and more folks found ways to pitch in and help bring her personality into the game. She was more than a mascot or an inspiration – she was part of the team.”

Dogmeat is a tether. He grounds you in the world, will always stand by you, lead you to your family, and anticipate your needs. He wants you to be safe and happy.

In other words, he loves you.

And if love is River's legacy, I am contented.

Rest in peace, big girl. pic.twitter.com/XiUszPtOnM

— Joel Burgess (@JoelBurgess) June 27, 2021