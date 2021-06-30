De (tijdelijk) exclusieve PS5-titel Ghostwire Tokyo werd al een tijdje geleden aangekondigd en wist sindsdien middels verschillende trailers indruk te maken met zijn mysterieuze sfeer. Het lijkt er bovendien ook op dat de game maximaal gebruik wil maken van de PS5 en de vele features die de console met zich meebrengt. In dit geval dan specifiek de controller: de DualSense.
In een recente uitgave van PLAY magazine werden namelijk de specifieke toepassingen van de DualSense in de game beschreven en dat zijn er heel wat. De DualSense wordt omschreven als het ‘zesde zintuig van de speler’ om zo maximale immersie te bereiken. Lees meer info hieronder.
Ghostwire Tokyo komt in de loop van 2021 uit op de PS5.
- Haptic feedback will enable players to “feel” their way through deserted streets
- Eerie voices will emanate from the controller’s speakers
- Tango Gameworks is aiming for DualSense to be the “sixth sense” for gamers, and will help in finding clues and solving puzzles
- Tango claims players can close their eyes and “feel” the different attacks (bursts of wind will have a different sensation to the flow of water, etc.)
- Some spirits require you get up close to defeat them, and these will have their own DualSense sensation
- Upgrading your character’s powers, the DualSense will let the player feel the change in their abilities; as the player’s power grows, so does the feedback from the controller, which will let players “feel” their progress.