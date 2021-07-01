Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ligt nog niet zo heel lang in de (digitale) winkelrekken, maar ondertussen sleutelt Insomniac Games ijverig door en brengen ze af en toe een patch uit om een aantal plooien glad te strijken. De nieuwste editie is patch 1.002, die een aantal zaken toevoegt voor de Photo Mode en een aantal gameplay gerelateerde zaken oplost.

Als je echter goed naar de patch notes kijkt, valt een andere toevoeging op. Er is namelijk een 120 Hz Display Mode bijgekomen, die de input lag moet verminderen als je een tv hebt met een hoge refresh rate. Dat is echter niet alles, want in de Fidelity modus – die eerder gelimiteerd was tot 30 frames per seconde – mikt men nu op een framerate van 40 frames per seconde.

Dat klinkt misschien wat vreemd, omdat framerates vaak in 30, 60, 120 (en vermenigvuldigingen daarvan) worden uitgedrukt. Insomniac kiest in dit geval voor 40 frames per seconde omdat dit aantal netjes verdeeld kan worden onder de 120 Hz refresh rate en er dus geen gestotter zal optreden.

Je kunt de volledige patch notes hieronder teruglezen.