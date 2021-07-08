Morgen verschijnt Sniper Elite VR, waarmee de franchise zich zal uitbreiden naar nog een extra platform. Met deze aanstaande release zijn nu de Trophies op het PlayStation Network gezet en het blijkt dat de game over een platinum Trophy beschikt.
Verder zien we dat je aan de bak mag, want afgezien van bepaalde shots dien je de game ook op de Sniper Elite moeilijkheidsgraad uit te spelen én je moet alle uitdagingen per missie voltooien. Dat riekt dus erg naar een hoge mate van herspelen wil je alle Trophies verzamelen.
Het complete overzicht zoals gebruikelijk hieronder op een rijtje.
Platinum
Lost in Memories
-Get all other trophies
Goud
Il Maestro
-Complete the game on Sniper Elite difficulty
Dedicated
-Complete all Mission challenges
The last bullet I ever fired?
-Completed Lighthouse
Kill with skill
-Score 3 kill shots in 8.3 seconds with the Carcano at a distance of at least 81m
Last Gasp
-Complete a mission on Sniper Elite difficulty without dying while also reaching near death status
Zilver
One bullet is all it takes
-Kill more than one enemy by blowing up TNT with a rifle shot
Weapon Mastery
-Master all the Rifles
Resistance Legend
-Earn all the mission stars
Rationing
-Score a kill shot with every bullet in the magazine of a rifle
Brons
Butchered
-Shoot one of every organ
Long shot
-Kill an enemy at a distance of over 200m
Prepped
-Set a custom loadout
The Spectre
-Complete a mission without blowing cover
Weapon Competency
-Master a Rifle
Paper Trail
-Find all Letters
Master at Arms
-Acquire all weapons in the game
Proving Ground
-Complete a Mission challenge
Remembrance
-Find all Partisan scarves
Aquila
-Destroy all Stone Eagles
Completionist
-All collectables found
Make it Rain
-Defend Pazzano gate
Obstruction on the line
-Destroyed the final bridge leading to Pazzano and escaped
Mission Accomplished
-Successfully assassinated the German General and escaped
Into the fire
-Kill an enemy with a tripmine
Interception
-Kill an enemy who’s running for the alarm
For the fallen
-Assassinated the Mole
Headshot Ace
-Get 10 headshots in a row without missing
Coastal Offence
-Cleared the way to the Lighthouse
Settling in
-Set a weapons range score in the Resistance Base
Practice makes perfect
-Complete all 3 firing ranges
Danni Collaterali
-Kill 3 enemies with a single explosion
Break their focus
-Kill a sniper with an eye shot
Quick thinking
-Kill an enemy immediately after staggering them with a thrown environmental object
Volume of fire?
-Kill the German General from the church with a non-scoped weapon
Seed of one’s own destruction
-Shoot the grenade on an enemy belt
Angle of Attack
-Kill an enemy with a ricochet shot
Nutcracker
-Hit both testicles with a single bullet