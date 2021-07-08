

Morgen verschijnt Sniper Elite VR, waarmee de franchise zich zal uitbreiden naar nog een extra platform. Met deze aanstaande release zijn nu de Trophies op het PlayStation Network gezet en het blijkt dat de game over een platinum Trophy beschikt.

Verder zien we dat je aan de bak mag, want afgezien van bepaalde shots dien je de game ook op de Sniper Elite moeilijkheidsgraad uit te spelen én je moet alle uitdagingen per missie voltooien. Dat riekt dus erg naar een hoge mate van herspelen wil je alle Trophies verzamelen.

Het complete overzicht zoals gebruikelijk hieronder op een rijtje.

Platinum

Lost in Memories

-Get all other trophies

Goud

Il Maestro

-Complete the game on Sniper Elite difficulty

Dedicated

-Complete all Mission challenges

The last bullet I ever fired?

-Completed Lighthouse

Kill with skill

-Score 3 kill shots in 8.3 seconds with the Carcano at a distance of at least 81m

Last Gasp

-Complete a mission on Sniper Elite difficulty without dying while also reaching near death status

Zilver

One bullet is all it takes

-Kill more than one enemy by blowing up TNT with a rifle shot

Weapon Mastery

-Master all the Rifles

Resistance Legend

-Earn all the mission stars

Rationing

-Score a kill shot with every bullet in the magazine of a rifle

Brons

Butchered

-Shoot one of every organ

Long shot

-Kill an enemy at a distance of over 200m

Prepped

-Set a custom loadout

The Spectre

-Complete a mission without blowing cover

Weapon Competency

-Master a Rifle

Paper Trail

-Find all Letters

Master at Arms

-Acquire all weapons in the game

Proving Ground

-Complete a Mission challenge

Remembrance

-Find all Partisan scarves

Aquila

-Destroy all Stone Eagles

Completionist

-All collectables found

Make it Rain

-Defend Pazzano gate

Obstruction on the line

-Destroyed the final bridge leading to Pazzano and escaped

Mission Accomplished

-Successfully assassinated the German General and escaped

Into the fire

-Kill an enemy with a tripmine

Interception

-Kill an enemy who’s running for the alarm

For the fallen

-Assassinated the Mole

Headshot Ace

-Get 10 headshots in a row without missing

Coastal Offence

-Cleared the way to the Lighthouse

Settling in

-Set a weapons range score in the Resistance Base

Practice makes perfect

-Complete all 3 firing ranges

Danni Collaterali

-Kill 3 enemies with a single explosion

Break their focus

-Kill a sniper with an eye shot

Quick thinking

-Kill an enemy immediately after staggering them with a thrown environmental object

Volume of fire?

-Kill the German General from the church with a non-scoped weapon

Seed of one’s own destruction

-Shoot the grenade on an enemy belt

Angle of Attack

-Kill an enemy with a ricochet shot

Nutcracker

-Hit both testicles with a single bullet