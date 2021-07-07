

Watch Dogs: Legion heeft vandaag een nieuwe uitbreiding gekregen en daarmee keert een oude bekenden terug. Aiden Pearce en Wrench maken hun opwachting in Londen via de Bloodline uitbreiding die nu voor iedereen beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Deze uitbreiding is gratis als je de Season Pass bezit, anders dien je €14,99 neer te tellen.

Bij deze release hoort natuurlijk een trailer en die kun je hieronder bekijken. Deze trailer wordt ook gebruikt om hetgeen met Title Update 5.0 wordt toegevoegd uit te lichten, want deze update is eveneens beschikbaar om te downloaden. Eerst de trailer en nadien de algemene patch notes van deze nieuwe update voor Watch Dogs: Legion.

Gameplay

Operative Mask Toggle

– Added a setting in the wardrobe that determines how an Operative wears their mask.

Auto = Default behavior, operative will put on the mask in combat and restricted areas.

Always ON = Operative will always wear their mask

Always OFF = Operative will never wear their mask

– This is set on a per operative basis.

Developer Comment

Masks! They are fun, they look cool, and now you have more direct control over when your operative’s wear ’em. Or maybe not wear ’em. It is up to you! This has long been a request from both fans and us devs alike, and we are really happy with the additional customization this allows. We hope you dig it as much as we do!

Improved Operative Bio (Dynamic Primary Line)

An operative’s primary bio line will now dynamically display important recent memories.

Added over 15 operative memories that trigger in more systemic ways (not mission related).

Fixed an issue that caused low priority memories to be displayed too frequently.

Developer Comment:

As we continue to bolster the Operative Bio feature, we wanted to make the actions you take with operatives even more visible. That is the intent with the dynamic primary bio line (right under an operative’s name in the Team Menu), which will now update with recent and important memories. In addition, we also added a few memories that can happen more organically, outside of missions.

Online

Challenges:

Changed “Use guns to defeat Albion in Co-op Missions” to “Defeat Albion in Co-op Missions”.

Bug Fixes

Global:

Fixed an issue that caused time-limited challenges to become unavailable in Ubisoft Connect when multiple rewards were ready to be claimed.

Fixed an issue that caused an Operative to become injured when flying on a cargo drone when a Co-Op mission was launched.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operative’s location to not be accurate in the Deep Profiler schedules.

Fixed an issue that caused a metallic sound to be heard when approaching the Green Estate building in Lambeth.

Fixed an issue that could cause Hotspot icons to remain on the map after successfully looting a Hotspot.

Fixed an issue that could cause ties to clip through shirts under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause Online mode statistics to not properly display.

Fixed an issue that caused the sound of black cab engines to be interrupted when driving them backwards.

Fixed an issue that caused the location text to be misplaced in the photo full screen preview mode for certain localizations.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to drop below the pier near the London Eye.

Fixed an issue that could cause Hostages to take friendly fire during Burrow Uprising or other rescue missions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spring hoodie to not show the appropriate hood for female characters.

Fixed an issue that caused the damaged Spiderbot to jump too high during the “TOAN deaf” mission.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Purchase” and “WD Credits” buttons to change to “Open” after opening the Ubisoft Connect overlay under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where mandatory hints were not displayed when the user had disabled Hints via the option menu.

Fixed several texture issues for High Value Characters.

Fixed an issue where the Deep Profiler list was duplicated when Alt-Tabbing out of the game.

Fixed some hairstyles on female characters to disappear at long range.

Fixed an issue that caused previously tracked points of interest to disappear when untracking and reopening the Deep Profiler.

Fixed an issue that could cause a “Boring-Routine” error for hosting players when another player joined the session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Operative selector to disappear when selecting Operatives via WASD or the d-pad.

Fixed an issue where the Midnight Agent outerwear clothing could clip with certain other clothes.

Fixed the description of the “Signing Bonus” ability to reflect that recruiting any Operatives with the ability gains you ETO, not recruiting any Operative.

Fixed an issue that caused the silenced MP5 to make unsuppressed sounds in other players’ sessions.

Fixed several objects missing interactive prompts during the “Coming Home” mission.

Fixed an issue where matchmaking would take longer than necessary when starting activities in a group.

Fixed an issue where profiling another player would not provide the player number.

Fixed an issue that caused the “PR123W1NN3R” paint-up to disappear when re-logging.

Due to visual clipping with certain hairstyles and piercings, some combinations will now hide piercings.

Fixed an issue where the Online rank would not properly reflect a rank update in an active session.

Fixed typo in the Dutch translation of the Fresh Threads trophy.

Fixed placeholder icons in the tanks at the Albion station in Nine Elms.

Fixed lighting issues during the “Mind Games” mission.

Fixed an issue where Albion hologram banners could still be present after liberating all Burroughs.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from using any gadgets or swap operatives when using hacking mode with the toggle options under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the Getaway Driver ability “Clear the way” didn’t work properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect UI element to appear during the “Meltdown” mission.

Fixed an issue that caused certain interactable objects (e.g., explosive traps) to not be interactable during Online mode co-op sessions.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to take damage and die during loading screens while playing in Online co-op sessions.

PlayStation 5