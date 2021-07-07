

Sony is de laatste tijd flink op dreef wat betreft kortingen in de PlayStation Store en nu er een aantal sales zijn afgelopen, zijn er gelijk drie voor in de plaats gekomen. Het gaat om de ‘Planeet der Kortingen’, waarbij je tot 75% korting krijgt op bijna 500 games.

Daarnaast is de ‘Games voor nog geen €15,-‘ sale weer terug en ook scoor je diverse uitbreidingen in een aparte sale tegen een scherpe prijs. In die sale kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 60%. Drie verschillende sales en hieronder uit elke sale een greep van de aanbiedingen.

Je kunt voor de Planeet der Kortingen hier terecht. De Games voor nog geen €15,- vind je hier en uitbreidingen tegen een lagere prijs scoren doe je hier.

Planeet der Kortingen

Dreams – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Unravel Two – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

God of War III Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Rugby 20 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition – Van €79,99 voor €11,99

Godfall Ascended Edition – Van €109,99 voor €54,99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions – Van €54,99 voor €21,99

Games voor nog geen €15,-

Code Vein – Van €69,99 voor €14,69

Sonic Forces – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Alien: Isolation – The Collection – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Monopoly Family Fun Pack – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge – Van €49,99 voor €4,99

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Shenmue I & II – Van €34,99 voor €8,74

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

XCOM 2 – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary – Van €9,99 voor €1,49

Rogue Galaxy – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition – Van €17,99 voor €4,49

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Goosebumps: The Game – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Twisted Metal: Black – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Wild Arms 3 – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

De BioWare Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Speed 3: Grand Prix – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – Van €15,99 voor €4,79

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Umbrella Corps – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Add-on sale

Stellaris: Console Edition Expansion Pass Two – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

End of Zoe – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Hitman 3 Access Pass: Hitman 1 GOTY Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Cuatro Colinas Game Reserve – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street™ Chapter – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter PS4™ & PS5™ – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Dying Light – Retrowave-bundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

Dying Light – Shu-krijgerbundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

Blue Reflection: Season Pass – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Dead or Alive 6 Season Pass 1 – Van €89,99 voor €62,99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

War Thunder – Т-55АМ-1 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

