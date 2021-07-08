Tijdens State of Play afgelopen april onthulde Sony dat het immens populaire Among Us dit jaar naar de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 komt. De game verscheen in 2018 op iOS en Android smartphones en werd binnen een mum van tijd een enorme hit.

Er zijn inmiddels al ports voor de Nintendo Switch en pc, en later dit jaar komen daar de PlayStation en Xbox consoles bij. Om dat te vieren heeft Maximum Games maar liefst drie verschillende edities voor Among Us onthuld. Je kunt de volledige details per editie hieronder terugvinden, maar fans van de game zullen ongetwijfeld uitkijken naar de knuffeltjes, steelbooks en stickers.

Het is nog niet bekend wanneer Among Us voor de consoles moet verschijnen.