Tijdens State of Play afgelopen april onthulde Sony dat het immens populaire Among Us dit jaar naar de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 komt. De game verscheen in 2018 op iOS en Android smartphones en werd binnen een mum van tijd een enorme hit.
Er zijn inmiddels al ports voor de Nintendo Switch en pc, en later dit jaar komen daar de PlayStation en Xbox consoles bij. Om dat te vieren heeft Maximum Games maar liefst drie verschillende edities voor Among Us onthuld. Je kunt de volledige details per editie hieronder terugvinden, maar fans van de game zullen ongetwijfeld uitkijken naar de knuffeltjes, steelbooks en stickers.
Het is nog niet bekend wanneer Among Us voor de consoles moet verschijnen.
- Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items:
- Airship
- Polus and MIRA HQ skins
- Hamster pet
- Bedcrab pet
- Brainslug pet
- Stickmin pet
- Mini Crewmate bundle
- Retail-exclusive downloadable content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman
- One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Retail-exclusive downloadable content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman
- One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert
- “Spinning Into Space” enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her
- Limited edition Impostor Edition box
- Retail-exclusive downloadable content
- Limited edition Among Us SteelBook
- Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman
- One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert
- “Spinning Into Space” enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her
- Crewmate fleece blanket by Hannako Lambert
- Red Impostor beanie by Hannako Lambert
- Limited edition Ejected Edition box