Het is weer bijna tijd voor een grote Outriders patch en toevallig staat er deze week eentje gepland. People Can Fly kondigde op Reddit aan dat men momenteel deze patch aan het testen is, waardoor die ietwat langer op zich laat wachten. Men mikt erop om de patch dinsdag live te laten gaan, maar dit staat momenteel nog niet 100% vast.
De patch zelf heeft het gemunt op een hoop bugs én zal normaal gezien ook matchmaking vlotter maken. Ten slotte wordt ook de Pyromancer ietwat aangepast. Bekijk alle veranderingen hieronder of lees onze review.
Improved Matchmaking to reduce the chance of matching with an AFK player
Players that are AFK (not interacting with the game) for more than 2 minutes will be automatically removed from the matchmaking queue.
Interacting with NPCs or configuring skills, mods or builds is not considered AFK behaviour (though being inactive for 2 minutes+ while being in menus or dialogue options is).
Improved the visibility of Brood Mothers’ “Surge” AOE Attack (Blue flames)
Fixed a bug whereby Scrap Grenade would stop working after a cinematic or when re-joining a session
Resolved an issue with the Technomancers Borealis Set and changed its description to match its new behaviour
The New Description is:
Increase damage on Frozen enemies by X. Also, Critical Hit Damage is increased by Y for all party members for Z seconds after Cold Snap usage.
The Old Description was:
Increase Weapon Damage on Frozen enemies by X. Also, Critical Hit Damage is increased by Y for all party members for Z seconds after Cold Snap usage.
Fixed a bug that could cause the Tricksters Hunt The Prey to get stuck on activating
Fixed a bug whereby Bleed status from the armor mod ‘Bloody Crush’ would not be inflicted on enemies hit with the ‘Gravity Leap’ skill
Fixed a bug whereby the Devastator’s “Blood Donation” class node wouldn’t work if the player didn’t have other active “skill life leech” nodes or mods.
Clarified the description for the Ravenous Locust Mod
Fixed a bug whereby dismantling an item might not have displayed the mod preview
Fixed an issue that would cause the “In Sync” accolade to not properly unlock for Client players
Fixed an issue that could cause players to not get the proper reward if they completed an Expedition during the final second of the reward tier.
Other bug and crash Fixes
[REBALANCE] Changed the Pyromancers Healthy Lifesyle Mod and changed it’s description to match it’s new behaviour.
This change should improve survivabilty while channeling this skill
The New Description is:
F.A.S.E.R Beam: Boosts your Health Regeneration X for the skill duration.
The Old Description was
F.A.S.E.R Beam: Boosts your Health Regeneration by X for Y seconds after the skill ends.
Heeft iemand deze game gekocht ? En zo ja is het een leuke game ?
@Xbox4Life: als je xbox4life bent. Via gamepass kan je hem spelen
@Anoniem-636:
Maar is het outsiders waard om op de grotere SSD van xbox te downloaden of niet ?
@Xbox4Life: Het is een leuk spel en ook zeker wel een uitdaging. De story zal je veel plezier geven en daarna heb je nog een lange weg te gaan wat misschien niet iedereen zal trekken
Ik zeg het is een saaie spel koop het beter niet speel hem nergens op is niet waard
@Xbox4Life:
Het eindeloos grinden na de story, tsja als je dat leuk vind.
Dezelfde vijanden keer op keer neerknallen, tsja als je dat leuk vind. (Creatures & Humans, daarvan heb en 2 of 3 varianten)
Ben je nog niet moe van destiny? dan kan je deze game eindeloos grinden.
@SuperTent:
Waarom zou je nog perse moeten grinden als je de story uit hebt? Dan ben je toch klaar?
Ik vind het echt een hele goeie game, een heerlijke shooter. Echt iets anders dan we gewend zijn. Ik speel hem op de XSX, en hij loopt als een zonnetje. Een echte aanrader, maar ja, smaken verschillen he?
@SuperTent:
Ja ik ben Destiny moei dus dit wordt een nee, bedankt voor de info