Bethesda is nu zo goed als volledig ingelijfd door Microsoft en één van de laatste titels die nog wat liefde kreeg op de PlayStation consoles was DOOM Eternal. Met de komst van de PS5-upgrade voor de game is deze nu echt next-gen, maar dat betekent niet dat er geen problemen meer verholpen zullen worden. De game wordt immers nog gewoon voorzien van updates, zoals ook nu het geval is.
Het gaat hier om een kleine update die zich met name richt op wat problemen rondom de singleplayer ervaring. De Battlemode kende ook wat kleine issues die nu als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen zijn. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van update 01.002.000, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.
DOOM Eternal update 01.002.000
Campaign All Platforms
- Fixed a bug where bullets would collide with gore and ammo pickups during combat
- Fixed a bug with Cacodemon pathing during the boss encounter in The Holt in The Ancient Gods – Part One
Campaign PlayStation Only
- Fixed an issue where PlayStation users were prevented from rejoining private matches after being disconnected
BATTLEMODE All Platforms
- Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s weapon skins displayed the wrong customization options
- Fixed an issue where Demon players would become invisible to other demons when respawning with ray tracing enabled
- Fixed Demon interface for Latin Spanish users with modified controller settings
- Fixed an issue with the social menu preventing players from selecting another player with only one favorite or friend in the list
