Bethesda is nu zo goed als volledig ingelijfd door Microsoft en één van de laatste titels die nog wat liefde kreeg op de PlayStation consoles was DOOM Eternal. Met de komst van de PS5-upgrade voor de game is deze nu echt next-gen, maar dat betekent niet dat er geen problemen meer verholpen zullen worden. De game wordt immers nog gewoon voorzien van updates, zoals ook nu het geval is.

Het gaat hier om een kleine update die zich met name richt op wat problemen rondom de singleplayer ervaring. De Battlemode kende ook wat kleine issues die nu als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen zijn. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van update 01.002.000, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.