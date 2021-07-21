Vorige week maakte Codemasters bekend dat ze met nieuwe content en een update voor DiRT 5 zouden komen. Dat alles is inmiddels een feit en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht van patch notes. Er worden namelijk een aantal zaken verder geoptimaliseerd.
Hieronder valt een verbetering van de haptische feedback en adaptieve triggers, die nu een nog realistischer gevoel moeten overbrengen. Daarnaast is het na het updaten mogelijk om PS4-savedata over te zetten naar de PS5-versie.
Verder is het Super Size Content pakket uitgebracht in de PlayStation Store en daarvoor kan je hier terecht. Dit pakket kost €11,99.
New features
- Super Size Content Pack: Four new cars with multiple liveries (Bentley Continental GT Ice Race Car, Rezvani Tank, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Baja Concept, Armada Rock Racer), 27 Career events, two Career Sponsors (Toblerone, Power Maxed), additional customisation items*.
- Parts Unknown Playgrounds Update: New set of space-themed items in Create mode and new location: Papoose Lake.
- Two Brazil tracks added – Sao Conrado and Rio Seafront – with additional reverse variants.
- Iconic liveries added for five cars: Citroen C3 R5, BMW M2 Competition, Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia, Fiat Abarth 124 Rally, Ford F-150 Raptor Prerunner by Deberti Design.
- Playgrounds: Weekly Challenges and Creator Rewards added.
- PS5: Further haptics and adaptive trigger support added.
Technical changes
- Online: Public playlists for both Race and Party modes updated with new events.
- PS4/5: Implemented ability to carry all account save progress between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
- PS5: Added user control of rumble intensity through DualSense controller.
- 40 additional player Levels added, bringing the maximum possible player Level to 200, with an unlockable item when reaching Level 200.
- 12 community-taken Photo Mode shots added into the game as loading screens.
- Photo Mode: Fix for instances of points of interest being blurry when far away, such as the Milky Way in Arizona.
- When using a wheel, Input Settings now disable the ‘Trigger Feedback’ slider.
- Further fixes for instances of ‘Spare Some Change for Gas?’ Achievement/Trophy not unlocking at the correct time.
- Fix implemented for the Ghosts setup and display when the player sets the fastest global time.
- Removed options for user input whilst loading into a private lobby, which can cause players to move to an empty lobby.
- General performance and technical updates across the board to improve game performance and quality of life.