Streaminggigant Netflix zette eerder deze maand al stappen in de richting van games toevoegen aan hun service en lijkt deze uitbreiding nu ook officieel te bevestigen middels een recent verslag. Erg spectaculair klinkt dit misschien niet, maar dankzij dit verslag krijgen we wel enkele leuke nieuwtjes over deze service.

“We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”