

Codemasters en EA Games hebben vanavond een nieuwe game in de GRID franchise aangekondigd. Het gaat om GRID Legends en deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De focus in deze game ligt op de verhalende modus, waarin je als speler in de underdog rol geplaatst wordt.

Daarnaast kunnen spelers ook hun eigen races gaan maken in GRID Legends en dat via de race creator, en de Drift modus komt op verzoek van de GRID community weer terug. Om een goede indruk van deze racegame te krijgen hebben we hieronder de eerste trailer voor je. Daaronder een algemene omschrijving.

GRID Legends staat gepland voor een release in 2022.

GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits. The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow.

The legendary GRID World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

GRID Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online.