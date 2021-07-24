

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart heeft sinds de release slechts een paar updates gehad om nog wat plooien glad te strijken binnen het verder uitstekende avontuur. Daarmee was Insomniac Games echter nog niet klaar, want inmiddels is update 1.002.001 verschenen en die pakt weer diverse issues aan.

Hieronder in de patch notes lezen we wat er allemaal is aangepakt door deze update en hieruit blijkt vooral dat het om issues gaat die voor kunnen komen, maar niet per se bij iedereen daadwerkelijk optreden. Desalniettemin is het installeren van de update natuurlijk verstandig om alle mogelijke oneffenheden tegen te gaan.

Addressed an issue where the UI would not appear when using the Jukebox

Addressed an issue where the wrong hero would load which could lead to progression being blocked

Addressed an issue where inputs would not work after completing a Clank puzzle

Addressed an issue where Ratchet could fall indefinitely while traveling to Corson V

Addressed an issue where NPC voices could disappear

Addressed an issue where the single color background in Photo Mode would not appear

Reintroduced the wrench throw tutorial on Challenge Mode playthroughs

Addressed an issue where the wrench & hammer would not appear in Photo Mode

Addressed an issue where a collected Lorb would not be counted

Addressed an issue where the hero could access weapons while in Zurkies bar

Addressed an issue where unlock stickers could become locked again in Challenge Mode

Addressed an issue where a gold bolt would be rewarded without completing the Glitch puzzle

Addressed an issue where the Fully Stacked trophy would not be rewarded if the Pixelizer is the last weapon to be unlocked.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck on a black screen indefinitely

Improved stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

Meer weten over Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Check dan hier onze review.