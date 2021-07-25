Een tijdje geleden werd Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality aangekondigd, een herwerkte versie van de VR-titel Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality. Ditmaal heb je zelfs geen VR nodig om dit nieuwe intergalactische avontuur met de tiende en dertiende Doctor te ondernemen, want Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality komt op 30 september uit voor de PlayStation 4 en 5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.

Meer weten over de game? Lees dan hieronder een korte samenvatting en bekijk een nieuwe trailer.

Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance).

Experience an unforgettable adventure through space and time, face terrifying monsters and solve a mind-bending mystery!

Key Features