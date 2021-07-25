Een tijdje geleden werd Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality aangekondigd, een herwerkte versie van de VR-titel Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality. Ditmaal heb je zelfs geen VR nodig om dit nieuwe intergalactische avontuur met de tiende en dertiende Doctor te ondernemen, want Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality komt op 30 september uit voor de PlayStation 4 en 5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.
Meer weten over de game? Lees dan hieronder een korte samenvatting en bekijk een nieuwe trailer.
Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance).
Experience an unforgettable adventure through space and time, face terrifying monsters and solve a mind-bending mystery!
Key Features
- Original Doctor Who Story – Enter the Chaosverse, where reality itself is threatened by a series of time-breaking glitches, and partner with two formidable Doctors as you seek to uncover a deeper mystery.
- New Nemesis Revealed – Confront a terrifying new threat and face classic Doctor Who monsters, including Daleks, Weeping Angels and Cybermen.
- Thrilling Adventure Gameplay – Now for non-virtual reality platforms, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features brand-new gameplay, new challenges and new locations to explore, with a reimagined and expanded story that builds on the previous game The Edge of Time.