Er staat nog heel wat nieuws op de planning voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Binnenkort krijgen we de grootse uitbreiding Siege of Paris voorgeschoteld, maar voor het zover is, heeft Ubisoft deze week nog een update klaarstaan die een interessante functie aan de game zal toevoegen: level scaling. Dit werd aangekondigd op Twitter.
De wereld van Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is opgedeeld in verschillende gebieden. Elk gebied krijgt een bepaald level mee, dat de kracht van de aanwezige vijanden in dat gebied weerspiegelt. Met level scaling kan je ervoor zorgen dat de vijanden met jouw level meegroeien en zo een meer gebalanceerde uitdaging bieden. In totaal zal je vijf level scaling opties hebben: ‘Off’, ‘Default’, ‘Constant’, ‘Harder’ en ‘Nightmarish’. Level scaling wordt op 27 juli aan de game toegevoegd.
Daarnaast heeft Ubisoft ook plannen om nog enkele dingen aan te passen. Officiële patch notes zijn er nog niet, maar hieronder kan je wel al bekijken wat er op de planning staat.
Mastery Challenge
- Eivor remains stuck in animation after interacting with the first shrine
- Workaround: Reload latest manual / quick save.
Main Quests
- The Abbot’s Gambit – Cannot interact with NPCs in the Inn.
- Workaround: NPC will become available after performing a save/load or advancing the time via Mediation
World events or side activities-related issues:
- The Banshee World Event: Cannot be started or completed
- Workaround: Leave the area (around 100m) and come back
- Saint Faith – NPC doesn’t interact with Eivor
Wrath of The Druids – Expansion 1
- Courting the Kings:
- Unable to collect the prison key
- Unable to collect King’s Pass
General Issues:
- Ostara items missing following Title Update 1.2.2.1
- Cannot summon Synin – Workaround: Select a new raven at the aviary in your settlement.
- [NEW] Only receiving silver from smaller chests since Title Update 1.2.2
- [NEW] Unable to interact with customized controller setup / Mastery Challenge
- Workaround: Reset schemes to default
- Workaround 2: Reassign the interaction button with another one that is not used for other direction actions.