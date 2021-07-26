Er staat nog heel wat nieuws op de planning voor Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Binnenkort krijgen we de grootse uitbreiding Siege of Paris voorgeschoteld, maar voor het zover is, heeft Ubisoft deze week nog een update klaarstaan die een interessante functie aan de game zal toevoegen: level scaling. Dit werd aangekondigd op Twitter.

De wereld van Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is opgedeeld in verschillende gebieden. Elk gebied krijgt een bepaald level mee, dat de kracht van de aanwezige vijanden in dat gebied weerspiegelt. Met level scaling kan je ervoor zorgen dat de vijanden met jouw level meegroeien en zo een meer gebalanceerde uitdaging bieden. In totaal zal je vijf level scaling opties hebben: ‘Off’, ‘Default’, ‘Constant’, ‘Harder’ en ‘Nightmarish’. Level scaling wordt op 27 juli aan de game toegevoegd.

Daarnaast heeft Ubisoft ook plannen om nog enkele dingen aan te passen. Officiële patch notes zijn er nog niet, maar hieronder kan je wel al bekijken wat er op de planning staat.