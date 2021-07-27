We zien tegenwoordig wel vaker dat ‘oude’ games speciaal opgepoetst worden om gebruik te maken van de laatste hardware, zoals vorige week gebeurde met Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Ditmaal is het de beurt aan Warhammer: Vermintide 2, die in 2019 is verschenen.

Ontwikkelaar en uitgever Fatshark heeft voor de actietitel namelijk een nieuwe patch uitgerold die niet alleen een groot aantal zaken oplost, maar voor spelers op de PlayStation 5 tevens een aantal verbeteringen doorvoert. Zo is deze laatste versie van de game te spelen op een framerate van 60 frames per seconde, is de resolutie opgeschroefd naar 1440p én zijn de schaduwen aangepakt.

De volledige patchnotes staan hieronder.