FIFA 22 komt steeds dichterbij, maar dat betekent niet dat Electronic Arts zich niet meer bezighoudt met diens voorganger. Er is dan ook weer een nieuwe update voor FIFA 21 verschenen, die flink wat veranderingen doorvoert.

De nieuwe patch geldt zowel voor de PS4- als PS5-versie, alleen hebben ze een ander nummer. De veranderingen die de nieuwe update met zich meebrengt zijn echter hetzelfde en deze zijn als volgt:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

The Captain can now edit their own Squad when selecting their name from the Co-Op lobby.

Badge, Ball, and Kit Rarities can be cycled through on the Rarity tile when searching for Club Items in My Stadium.

Addressed the following issues:

A thin outline glow did not display correctly on Preview Packs.

Removed an unintended visual effect which could briefly display when highlighting an unopened or unpreviewed Pack.

When previewing a Pack, a placeholder kit graphic displayed on the Player Items when cycling through views.

When getting promoted to a Division a player had previously achieved in Division Rivals, the first time Division Promotion Reward screen would unintentionally display and correctly show 0 coins earned. First time Division Promotion Rewards can only be earned the first time a new Division is reached.

A placeholder graphic could display when obtaining a pack from the FUT Store.

The Co-Op button callout could disappear and become inaccessible after using the Compare Price function on the Transfer Market.

The Co-Op lobby could display an incorrect kit in some instances.

A timer incorrectly displayed on the Event screen when there was no active Event.

[PC/Stadia Only] Selecting a specific Item Rarity on the Transfer Market or in My Stadium was not possible with a mouse.

[Stadia Only] A potential stability issue could occur in the FUT Store.

[Xbox One Only] In some instances, the Take Me There widget could stop working as intended.

[PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Only] When purchasing FIFA Points from the FUT Store, the discounted price could display with unintended red text.

– This was a visual error only and did not affect pricing.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

When scrolling player lists in the Transfer Hub and Squad Hub, the list will wrap around when pressing up while highlighting the first player, and when pressing down while highlighting the last player.

Adjusted variety of Youth Scouting results when scouting Netherlands.

Addressed the following issues:

There was no trophy presentation and prize money available when winning the Polish league.

In Player Career, glove customization did not always apply correctly.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

A portion of the UI did not display correctly when selecting the last substitute in My Squad.

David Beckham’s name did not always display correctly during a match.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated the EA Sports sequence seen when launching the game.

Updated some stadium flags, kits, team names, and badges.

[Stadia Only] Updated the controller graphic when viewing a match through the Champions Channel.

Added a parental controls button callout to the main FIFA Playtime menu.

Addressed the following issue: