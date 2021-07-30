De week zit er weer bijna op en hoewel juli over het algemeen een relatief rustige maand is qua grote releases, zijn er in de afgelopen dagen alsnog een hoop games uitgekomen in de PlayStation Store. Die hebben we zoals altijd weer op een rijtje gezet en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.
Games
PS5
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – €29,99
PS4/PS5
- The Forgotten City – €29,99
- Tribes of Midgard – €19,99
- Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe – €29,99
- Paint the Town Red – €16,99
- Eldest Souls – €19,99
- Apple Slash – €4,99
- HORROR TALES: The Wine – €14,99
PS4
- Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition – €39,99
- Trigger Witch – €14,99
- Wizard Fire – €4,99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition – €49,99
- Blightbound – €19,99
- Night Book – €12,99
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection – €59,99
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – €39,99
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – €19,99
- DARIUSBURST: Another Chronicle EX+ – €39,99
- NEO: The World Ends with You – €59,99
- Samurai Warriors 5 – €69,99
- Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition – €99,99
- Winds & Leaves – €29,99
- NeonHAT – €24,99
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded – €16,99
- Dream House Days DX – €12,99
- Blaster Master Zero 3 – €14,99
- Skydrift Infinity – €14,99
- OMNO – €17,99
- Sushi Break Mega Game Bundle – €19,99
- Cuccchi – €7,99
- Ion Driver – €4,99