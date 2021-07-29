

Saber Interactive werkt al geruime tijd aan de game World War Z: Aftermath en na enige tijd van stilte, is er nu weer een nieuwe trailer verschenen. Deze trailer geeft op een duidelijk manier een overzicht van de game en die kun je hieronder bekijken.

World War Z: Aftermath verschijnt later dit jaar voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Ook staat de game gepland voor de current-gen consoles, maar die versie verschijnt pas op een later moment. Tot slot nog een algemeen overzicht van zogeheten key features.