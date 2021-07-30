Eind mei werd al aangekondigd dat er AI bots toegevoegd zouden worden aan Destruction AllStars. Dit wordt uiteraard gedaan om de soms wat lege lobby’s te voorzien van genoeg ‘spelers’ en dit is nu een feit geworden. Ontwikkelaar Lucid Games heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht, die dit met zich meebrengt evenals wat andere interessante functies.

De meest interessante optie is dat je nu met een groep vrienden de solo modi kunt spelen. Op deze manier kan je het tegen je vrienden opnemen en dat is altijd leuk meegenomen. Verder worden er veel zaken aangepast op meerdere vlakken, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.

Mocht je je na vandaag misschien afvragen waarom sommige spelers rare keuzes maken, dan heb je wellicht met wat bots te maken in de game.

New Features:

Multiplayer parties in Solo game modes

– Players will now be able to join solo game modes together in a party, up to 4 per party and battle it out against each other.

Bots

– AI bots will now be in Multiplayer matches, filling up to 50% of the spaces available if not first filled by real players. Excluding Blitz.

AllStar Pass Tiers

We’re adding 3 additional premium tiers to our AllStar Pass.

Tier 1 – 25,000 AllStar Coins

Tier 2 – 500 Destruction Points

Tier 3 – Xander Wall Scrawl Skin

Shop Re-Design

We’ve moved the location of the in-game shop, it will now appear on the main menu. Everything about the shop has been redesigned showing off the in-game cosmetics to make it easier to see what you’re looking for.

New Skins New skins for your favourite AllStars will be getting released over the next few weeks, keep an eye out for them on the new store and when we announce them on social media.

Quickplay Playlist Added We wanted to create a new way of queuing for different game modes without limiting the actual amount of game modes available for selection.

The QuickPlay game tile option will be trialled with the launch of patch 2.3.0 and will include the following game modes: Mayhem Solo & Carnado Solo



Quickplay will be available 7 days a week, alongside Blitz which will be active Friday – Monday. These are subject to change and additional modes will be added when necessary.

Ghost Hits & Networking

Fixed: We’ve made a lot of tweaks and changes to our back-end systems which manage how hits register between players and how the overall networking is managed inside Destruction AllStars.

We’re now at a point where we are happy with how this plays out in the game and have found the experience to be far more smoother and enjoyable in testing. As always please keep us updated on your feedback and experience in-game regarding this.

No longer need to create a party

A party is now automatically created at the main menu meaning you can begin inviting people immediately instead of needing to create the party beforehand.

Design Balancing:

Shard Spawn Delay

Shards now have a spawn delay of 60s in matches, however, this does not apply to Blitz.

UI & Scoring:

Leader bonus

In Solo Mayhem and Carnando, the leading player is flagged as a leader with a KO marker. This person is worth more points when taken out via Wreck, Annihilation and Wreckover.

Revenge bonus

In score-based modes, the player who previously KO’d you, will be marked for revenge with an AR marker (A black and white target icon). This player is worth more points when taken out via Wreck, Annihilation and Wreckover. The marker will only last for a fixed time.

General:

Resolved an issue where side slams would not be flagged correctly.

Improved the vehicle spawner debris effects, look and time in the world.

Impact sparks and particles now inherit velocity and generally look more dynamic.

Camera shake is added when a user spawns in hero vehicles.

Some vehicle wheel health zones have been realigned into the correct location, this should result in improved wheel detachment on some vehicles

AllStar Changes:

Ratu:

On-foot breaker will now cause damage to vehicles.

On foot ability now destroys rival mines.

Change to on-screen effect seen by enemy vehicles when damaged

Change to on-screen effect seen by enemies on-foot when damaged

Boxtop:

Mine spawn pattern changed to be in a forward firing wedge and also take the speed at which he’s running into consideration.

Jian:

Mine spread and how far will now depend on how fast Jian is running.

Lupita:

Fire trail will now last 1.8 seconds (previously 2 seconds)

Hero Vehicle Changes:

Barong (Ratu):

Updated with a new effect when their breaker is active.

Vehicle Health changed to 320HP (previously 240)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Gravitron (Muna):

Gravitron no longer loses shield levels to light environment damage.

UI Indicator for shield now reflects the correct level if the change is bigger than 1 level.

Vehicle Health changed to 360HP (previously 260)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Xero (Xander):

Xero will always target vehicles over characters where available. If no vehicle is available then it will look at on-foot characters.

Xero will always target the top 3 players available.

Vehicle Health changed to 400HP (previously 160)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2s

Calisto (Genesis):

Calisto ability now does extra damage when impacts are made with the front of the vehicle during the ability.

Vehicle Health changed to 400HP (previously 180)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Box Mobile (Boxtop):

Drones will now target victims with a laser pointer to show when they are being attacked more clearly. Lasers will only show when being attacked.

Ability duration has been increased to 30 seconds.

Drone has been improved to catch up if the drone goes offscreen.

Vehicle Health changed to 400HP (previously 220)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.8s

Morning star (Jian):

Spikes will now result in on-foot characters being KO’d.

Vehicle Health changed to 320HP.

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.8s

Mr. Sparkles (Twinkle Riot):

Mr sparkles’ ability can now no longer lose levels.

Vehicle Health changed to 360HP. (previously 180)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted depending on rampage level (When ability is active):

Level 1 – 2.3s

Level 2 – 2.1s

Level 3 – 1.9s

Cypher (Shyft):

While cloaked, Cypher will now do extra damage to rivals.

Vehicle Health changed to 360HP. (previously 200)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2s

Shredder (Bluefang):

Vehicle Health changed to 320HP (previously 200)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Wildfire (Lupita):

Vehicle Health changed to 320HP. (previously 180)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.8s

Claymore (Alba):

Vehicle Health changed to 320HP. (previously 180)

Laser cooldown adjusted, 2.5s per direction.

Undisputed (Ultimo):

Vehicle Health changed to 360HP. (previously 260)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Crescendo (Harmony):

Vehicle Health changed to 360HP. (previously 200)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.1s

Sabre (Hana):

Vehicle Health changed to 360HP. (previously 140)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Cerberus (Fuego):

Vehicle Health changed to 400HP. (previously 220)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Smoke Commander (Sgt. Rescue):

Vehicle Health changed to 400HP. (previously 220)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2.5s

Number one (Angelo):

Vehicle Health changed to 400HP. (previously 180)

Forward slam cooldown adjusted (When ability is active): 2s

Slam cooldown timer:

Side and Forward slam cooldown times are being reduced on all Hero vehicles, ability inactive.(Except Alba’s Claymore)

A list of which class hero vehicles fit into will be down below.

Forward Slam:

-Old

Agile- Old 4s

Speed- Old 6s

Heavy – Old 7s

-New

Agile- New 2.1s

Speed- New 2.8s

Heavy – New 3.1s

Side Slam:

-Old

Agile- Old 2.5s

Speed – Old 4.0s

Heavy – Old 3.5s

-New

Agile – New 2.0s

Speed- New 2.0s

Heavy – New 2.0s

Hero Vehicle Types:

Agile : Jian, TwinkleRiot, Shyft, Harmony

: Jian, TwinkleRiot, Shyft, Harmony Speed : Hana, Xander, Genesis, Lupita, Alba

: Hana, Xander, Genesis, Lupita, Alba Heavy: Bluefang, Fuego, Boxtop, SGT.Rescue, Ratu, Muna, Ultimo

Common Spawn Vehicle Changes:

Side and Forward slam cooldown times are being reduced on all common spawn vehicles.

Side Slam:

-Old

Agile- Old 2.5s

Speed- Old 4.0s

Heavy – Old 3.5s

-New

Agile- New 2.0s

Speed- New 2.0s

Heavy – New 2.0s

Forward Slam:

–Old

Agile – Old 4s

Speed – Old 6s

Heavy – Old 7s

–New

Agile- New 2.3s

Speed- New 3s

Heavy – New 3.3s

Agile: 1, 2

Speed: 1, 2

Heavy: 1, 2, 3

General Changes: