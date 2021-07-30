Zoals je hier vorige week kon lezen, werd de ray tracing functie uitgeschakeld in de PS5-versie van F1 2021, nadat er enkele problemen waren opgedoken. Dit heeft Codemasters snel weten op te lossen, want update 1.05 is uitgerold.

Deze patch moet ervoor zorgen dat de ray tracing functie weer ingeschakeld wordt in de PS5-versie van de game, waardoor alle visuele toeters en bellen weer van toepassing zijn op de racer. Lees hieronder de volledige patch notes van deze update.

Meer over F1 2021 lees je in onze review en daarvoor kan je hier terecht.