Zoals je hier vorige week kon lezen, werd de ray tracing functie uitgeschakeld in de PS5-versie van F1 2021, nadat er enkele problemen waren opgedoken. Dit heeft Codemasters snel weten op te lossen, want update 1.05 is uitgerold.
Deze patch moet ervoor zorgen dat de ray tracing functie weer ingeschakeld wordt in de PS5-versie van de game, waardoor alle visuele toeters en bellen weer van toepassing zijn op de racer. Lees hieronder de volledige patch notes van deze update.
Meer over F1 2021 lees je in onze review en daarvoor kan je hier terecht.
- Improvements to DLSS implementation.
- Resolved a crash that could occur after returning to a ranked lobby if the lobby had split.
- Addressed an issue where players could be split into a placeholder lobby when re-matchmaking in ranked.
- Rebalanced Prologue and chapter 9 of Braking Point on Hard difficulty.
- Addressed a crash when previewing items within the Podium Pass.
- Addressed a crash when Player 2 quits in Two-Player Career Player career while Player 1 is in an interview.
- Addressed a crash with UDP if the number of active cars was zero.
- Addressed a crash when editing colours of customisation items.
- Addressed issues regarding Ray Tracing on PS5. Ray Tracing has now been re-enabled.
- Addressed a crash that could occur when saving an F2™ highlight from Grand Prix mode.
- Addressed an issue where Two-Player Career could be locked to equal performance.
- Addressed an issue where players could be placed on sub-optimal tyres during an F2™ Sprint race.
- Addressed an issue where the game could briefly stall when passing the start/finish line in one-shot qualifying.
- Addressed an issue where only the lobby host would be notified that the Virtual Safety Car was ending.
- Added option to select Ray Tracing quality on PC.
- Disabled keyboards as an input device on Xbox to resolve an issue with detecting wheel inputs when re-assigning controls. This will be re-enabled once the underlying issue has been resolved with system firmware.
- General stability improvements.
- Various minor fixes.
Ik vind dat je er weinig aan hebt op de Ps5, want het is alleen tijdens replay en niet tijdens gameplay zelf. Vraagje voor Ps5 gebruikers hier: gebruik je met F1 2021 liever Quality mode of Performance mode met 120fps? Ik ben er nog niet uit welke te gebruiken op mijn LG CX
@Gio-the-Gamer: je moet zelf bepalen of 120fps van toegevoegde waarde voor jou is. Ik zie en merk zelf te weinig verschil tussen 60 en 120fps om voor 120 te kiezen. Daarom ga ik liever voor 60, die dan weer een hogere resolutie heeft dan 120
Het was nooit weg. Enkel in foto modus. Mja game media hè.