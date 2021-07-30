

Nadat de betaversie van de aankomende PlayStation 5 firmware update online is gegaan voor een select groepje mensen, bleek al snel dat de extra SSD slot ter beschikking is gesteld. Daarmee kunnen gamers hun interne opslaggeheugen verder uitbreiden, maar dat is lang niet alles wat op stapel staat voor de console.

Vanmorgen publiceerden we een overzicht van alle andere toevoegingen en aanpassingen, waar we nu een officiële aanvulling op hebben. Sony heeft namelijk een compleet overzicht van alle features vrijgegeven die met de aanstaande firmware update gemoeid zijn. Als de betatest succesvol verloopt, dan mogen we het onderstaande verwachten.

Het is een lange lijst en veel punten hebben we al benoemd, maar voor de volledigheid bij dezen het complete overzicht.